Levies man martyred, 2 others injured in Kalat checkpost attack

A levies personnel was martyred while two others were injured on Sunday as a result of an attack on a checkpost in Balochistan’s Kalat district, officials said. Pakistan has recently witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan. Terror attacks have increased since the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022. The checkpost assault comes just a day after four soldiers were martyred while 15 terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Kalat Levies checkpost, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. In a statement, he said the terrorists are enemies of the development and progress of Balochistan. According to his statement quoted in the report, the Levies personnel was named Ali Nawaz. The premier prayed for the martyr’s high rank, saying he sacrificed his life to defend his motherland. The prime minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to not “allow the nefarious designs of terrorists to succeed”. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also denounced the attack in a statement on X. He hailed Nawaz for fulfilling his duties and setting an “example of bravery by sacrificing his life”.