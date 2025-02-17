Bilawal calls for getting rid of Imran’s politics

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for getting rid of the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying that the any democratic conduct cannot be expected from the former prime minister.

“There is no hope for democratic conduct from the founder of PTI. Pakistan must be cleansed of PTI founder’s politics,” Bilawal said while speaking to the media in Munich, Germany.

The young politician stressed that the PTI founder was responsible for the growing disillusionment of the country’s youth with politics.

“Generations have passed in establishing consensus, norms and democracy, but Khan Sahab has destroyed everything for his own personal gain,” he said.

Bilawal emphasised that the country is facing multiple challenges that need to be addressed with a collective approach. “We must decide how to run the country,” he remarked.

In a reply to a question, he noted that the PPP has always said that all the institutions should work within their constitutional ambit. He added that politicians should also work within their limits.

Bilawal stressed that Pakistan must move beyond the politics of Khan to progress. He said the country needed to examine the presumption that the country’s progress is linked to whether or not the PTI supremo was in jail.

As Pakistan grapples with pressing economic and security challenges, Bilawal called for unity and a renewed focus on political and economic stability. He reiterated the need for consensus to effectively tackle terrorism.

“To achieve our goals, we must focus on political, economic stability, and other issues,” he said.

The former foreign minister pointed out that terrorism incidents in Pakistan had surged following the change in government in Kabul, highlighting the need of building national consensus to tackle the threat.

Referring to Pakistan’s absence from a Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference in France, Bilawal expressed concern over the country’s lack of preparedness for the digital era. He warned that Pakistan was not adequately equipping its youth for the digital age.