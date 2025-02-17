FO confirms 16 Pakistanis identified among dead in Libyan boat tragedy

Sixteen Pakistanis were identified among the dead in the Libyan boat accident last week. According to the Foreign Office, 13 of the dead are from Parachinar. The Foreign Office further said that ten Pakistanis are still missing in the boat accident. The relatives of the dead persons said that the bodies of the dead have not been found yet, and they are waiting eagerly. They knocked on the doors of every office to find the bodies, the relatives said. The family is overwhelmed with grief, and the government of Pakistan should arrange to bring the dead bodies back, the relatives demanded. A survivor, Haider, said in a telephonic conversation that most of the missing are also from Parachinar.