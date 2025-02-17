Now, Drought

Used to being battered by floods year after year, Pakistan now finds itself in the grip of a searing drought. Just weeks after the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of minimal rainfall, Rawalpindi has declared a drought emergency. Water supply levels have plummeted to critical lows, forcing immediate conservation measures, including bans on car washing and mandates for water recycling at commercial properties.

This alarming shift towards water scarcity is a glaring reflection of a broader crisis that threatens the very fabric of sustainable development in Pakistan.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. Unless decisive measures are implemented, we risk losing not only our access to clean water but also the fundamental tenets that sustain our economy and communities.

Pakistan is experiencing an unprecedented water crisis. The World Bank warns that this disaster could plunge millions into poverty. In light of this reality, the drought emergency should serve as an urgent alarm clock for policymakers to wake up to the harsh truths of our environmental conditions.

The impending drought emergency in Rawalpindi exposes the fragility of our water systems. Local and federal governments have failed to adopt effective water conservation policies. With approximately 95% of our surface water used for agriculture-an already strained sector-the need for a sustainable long-term strategy is urgent. The ramifications of water shortages will ripple through agriculture, industry, and public health.

Moreover, Pakistan’s position as one of the nations most susceptible to climate change complicates any recovery efforts. Critical insights from experts have routinely outlined how the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, as a part of the El Nino phenomenon, underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to bolster our resilience.

So what should Pakistan do? In addition to enhancing water management policies focused on efficiency and conservation, we have to understand that investment in water infrastructure is non-negotiable. Furthermore, educating communities on water conservation would have to be focused on perpetuating a culture of sustainability. The health of our ecosystems, our economy, and our citizens depends on immediate action. Without a coordinated response that emphasises sustainability and resilience, the current crisis will merely foreshadow larger calamities to come. *