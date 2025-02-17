A Cancerous Blight

As the rest of us conveniently look away, a disturbing pattern of domestic violence rooted in a toxic obsession with family honour continues to shackle countless lives, predominantly those of women.

On Friday, Rawalpindi Police arrested a man for allegedly poisoning his niece over mere suspicions of falling in love. Tragically, she is not alone; every day, many girls across the nation live in fear of pursuing their dreams or acting on their desires. They understand that defying societal norms could lead to severe consequences, including losing their lives for perceived betrayal. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, nearly one thousand women become victims of these horrific practices annually, making up more than one-fifth of the global total.

Despite the horrifying details, we have witnessed a glimmer of hope with Rawalpindi Police’s decision to register a complaint against the suspects, However, we are forced to question whether this case will receive the justice it rightfully deserves, given our legal and cultural frameworks remain riddled with systemic issues that often favour the perpetrators over the victims. As seen in the Qandeel Baloch case, a proven murderer walked free despite legislation just because a high court found a loophole in the procurement of a valid confession.

Honour killings are routinely dismissed as mere familial disputes, reflecting a troubling desensitization to crimes committed against women.

The cold reality is that the individuals committing these heinous crimes-fathers, husbands, brothers, sons, and other male relatives-are driven by a culture that prioritizes control and domination over compassion and respect for human life. The rising incidence of honour-related murders, particularly in urban centres like Karachi, signals a profound societal illness. Just last month, eight women became victims of honour killings in a span of thirty-six hours across Sindh.

Stricter penalties will ensure that those who commit honour killings face the consequences they deserve, but this needs to go hand in hand with a steadfast commitment to holding law enforcement accountable. Only then can we guarantee adequate protection for victims.

That enraged family members enjoy the impunity to become a law unto themselves on court premises, inside police stations, and even traditional sanctuaries like mosques should give a befitting reply to those who think passing legislation is enough against this cancerous blight. We must not endorse a legacy of violence that is passed down from one generation to the next. *