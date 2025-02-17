A Dangerous Pattern

At a time when Pakistan is on the cusp of economic recovery, the last thing she needs is sincere interference from political factions. Yet, in a move that threatens to derail the nation’s fragile progress, the former ruling party is urging action against the country by submitting a dossier to the IMF. This latest attempt is part of PTI’s disturbing pattern of sabotaging Pakistan’s economic stability whenever the nation is poised for recovery. By seeking foreign intervention instead of working through democratic or legal means, PTI’s actions are not only anti-state but also dangerous for the future of Pakistan.

The former ruling party’s actions are deeply troubling, which reveals an agenda that goes against the national interest. Time and again, the party has demonstrated its willingness to jeopardise Pakistan’s economic stability by lobbying for foreign intervention instead of seeking democratic solutions. This dossier submission to the IMF is the latest in a series of attempts to disrupt the country’s progress at critical junctures. Economic recovery is essential for Pakistan, and PTI’s efforts to thwart it expose a disregard for the welfare of the nation. No political party with Pakistan’s interests at heart would seek to undermine the country’s progress by working against it at international forums. PTI’s actions are not merely political manoeuvres but deliberate attempts to destabilise Pakistan’s economy for its benefit. By urging foreign powers and organisations like the IMF to take action against the country, PTI is choosing to create economic turmoil rather than contributing to the stability that Pakistan so desperately needs. The party’s latest actions are a clear indication of its anti-state behaviour. History has shown that PTI has consistently worked against Pakistan’s economic interests. In the past, their leaders have attempted to sabotage critical deals with the IMF, lobbying foreign powers to withhold support for Pakistan. There have even been protests orchestrated outside the IMF headquarters and leaked conversations involving former finance ministers indicate that PTI has regularly tried to discredit Pakistan’s economic standing on the global stage. These actions reflect repeated attempts to sabotage the country’s standing and growth, especially when the nation is on the verge of recovery.

When PTI was in power, it mismanaged the economy, and now, even in opposition, the party continues to ensure that economic turmoil persists. This is not an accident; PTI’s actions are strategic and aimed at keeping Pakistan in a state of economic uncertainty. Their refusal to support democratic means of addressing issues, opting instead for foreign intervention, underscores the fact that their priorities do not align with the interests of the Pakistani people. PTI’s failure to put the country first in favour of short-term political gains shows a worrying lack of patriotism. At this critical juncture, Pakistan is on the path to economic revival. Through strategic partnerships, trade deals and much-needed policy reforms, the country is finally starting to gain some stability. PTI’s latest dossier submission to the IMF threatens to derail this progress at the very moment when Pakistan is poised for recovery. The timing of this move is no coincidence; it is a calculated attempt to destabilise the nation when it needs stability the most. No sane and responsible political entity would attempt to weaponise Pakistan’s economic challenges for political advantage. However, PTI thrives in times of national crisis, capitalising on economic instability for its benefit. The Party’s actions are not targeted at any particular political opponent; instead, they are a direct assault on Pakistan’s economy, her people and her future.

The people of Pakistan must recognise the repeated pattern of PTI’s behaviour. Whenever the nation is on the verge of economic progress, PTI acts as an agent of disruption. This latest dossier submission is just another chapter in the party’s long history of undermining national interests and preventing Pakistan from achieving the stability and prosperity it deserves. It is time for the nation to reject such anti-state tactics and unite in the pursuit of economic recovery by putting the welfare of the people above all else.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com