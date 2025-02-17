Memon blasts MQM for doing ‘politics on bodies’

Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has always used others’ dead bodies for political purposes. He emphasized that Farooq Sattar and other MQM leaders should understand that making accusations will not elevate their stature.

Reacting to the press conference by MQM leader Farooq Sattar, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that for decades, the people of Karachi were at the mercy of MQM’s violent and coercive politics. Now that MQM’s intimidation tactics are failing, they are trying to incite the public and fuel riots based on tragic incidents.

He stated that Farooq Sattar’s remarks are baseless, false, and hypocritical. Before blaming the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Sindh government, Sattar should reflect on MQM’s dark history.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further added that those accusing the Sindh government were themselves responsible for destroying the city’s peace and progress in the past. He alleged that ethnic riots, violence, extortion, and target killings were MQM’s trademarks.

He clarified that Afaq Ahmed’s arrest was conducted according to the law and that no one is above it. He urged MQM to stop shedding crocodile tears.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also stated that while the Sindh government is focused on solving public issues, MQM is busy spreading chaos, MQM is deliberately creating discord between Pashtuns and Urdu-speaking communities, the public knows who the real troublemakers are.

Chinese investors

A delegation of Chinese investors met with Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in Karachi. The meeting focused on discussions regarding investment in electric vehicles (EVs) in Sindh. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon invited the delegation to establish an EV manufacturing plant in Sindh.

Secretary of Transport Asad Zaman and Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo also attended the meeting.

Speaking to the Chinese delegation, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, assured that the Sindh government would provide necessary incentives and a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

He emphasized that Pakistan, particularly Sindh, holds strategic importance in terms of investment, with its ports, expanding road network, and a large workforce.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the future belongs to electric vehicles, and Sindh is ready to play a leading role in this transition. He invited international investors to establish EV manufacturing plants in the province, highlighting that such initiatives would boost the economy and create thousands of job opportunities.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed interest in investing in Sindh’s EV sector and appreciated the Sindh government’s commitment to industrial development. Discussions also covered potential partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology transfer.

Spokesperson

Reacting to the statement of MQM leader Farooq Sattar, Sindh government spokesperson Samita Afzal Syed said that MQM is attempting to gather public sympathy by blaming the Sindh government for its political decline. “Those who threw Karachi into the fire of linguistic politics are now crying conspiracy,” she added. Samita Afzal Syed emphasized that MQM was originally formed based on language, and anarchy has always been their motto. The Sindh government spokesperson further clarified, “Everyone knows who disturbed the peace of Karachi and who established it.” She urged the MQM to stop misleading the united people of Karachi and spreading hatred. She also asserted that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to protect the life and property of the people. “The people of Karachi no longer seek development through linguistic politics,” she concluded.