PPP won’t sit idle over injustices to Sindh: govt spokesperson

Spokesperson for Sindh government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh, held a press conference in Karachi and stated that Sukkur is the third largest city of Sindh. For over a month, Sukkur and other cities have been plunged into darkness.

He urged the Prime Minister to take notice of the situation and added that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not remain silent on the injustices faced by the people. He suggested to visit Thar to witness how the PPP-led Sindh government is producing the cheapest electricity. He added that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, free electricity is being provided to the people through solar panels in various cities of Sindh. He mentioned that 890,000 bogus units are being charged, while the gas crisis in Sindh is worsening.

He said that according to Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the gas-producing region should be prioritized for meeting its demand. He lamented that children in Sindh are going to school without breakfast. Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh further stated that even during Shab-e-Barat, the citizens of Sukkur were deprived of electricity for three days. He emphasized that while they support the federal government, it does not mean they will remain silent. There are many disagreements between the Sindh government and the federal government. He said that the entire nation is suffering due to the economic crisis, and there have been incidents of suicides over electricity bills. He criticized SEPCO, HESCO, and K-Electric for exploiting the public, burdening them with excessive charges, and demanded that their grievances be addressed within 48 hours. He revealed that in one district of SEPCO, embezzlement worth 52 crore rupees has occurred, and corruption worth 35 billion rupees has taken place in SEPCO. People are being charged exorbitant electricity rates, and instead of providing relief, K-Electric has imposed extra fuel charges.

He also highlighted a tragic incident on the National Highway and Indus Highway attributing it to the poor condition of the roads. Accidents are occurring daily, and the federal government has neglected Sindh. He stated that Sindh has always made sacrifices for the broader national interest and continues to support the federation. The spokesperson of the Sindh government appealed to the Prime Minister to pay attention to other provinces as well . He added that people in Sindh are questioning why the Sindh government is not building motorways in Sindh, while the federal government has constructed motorways across Pakistan. However, Hyderabad – Sukkur motorway face delays. He praised the PPP-led Sindh government for its exemplary work on the Shahrah-e-Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh demanded that their constitutional requirements be fulfilled and called for the Prime Minister to play a larger role for the state. He urged the convening of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, which, according to the Constitution, should be held every 90 days. He emphasized that the federal government must meet constitutional obligations and acknowledged that the PPP has always supported the federal government in the national interest. He said that PPP has always stood up for public issues and will continue to do so. The party is not afraid of sticks, so why would it fear the PECA Act? Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh, spokesperson of the Sindh government and Mayor of Sukkur, stated that the Sindh government is demanding rights for the people under the Constitution, rather than pressuring the federal government. The PPP has accepted constitutional offices to protect the Constitution. He reiterated that the PPP opposes the agricultural tax and has objections to several clauses of the PECA Act.