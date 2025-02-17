‘Pakistan should unleash $20 billion livestock export potential’

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad congratulated Chief of Army Staff Pakistan General Syed Asim Munir on a remarkable initiative like Green Pakistan for the country’s development. He stated that changing climate conditions are a matter of concern, therefore such measures are the need of the hour.

During his tenure as the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development in Punjab, Ibrahim Hasan Murad introduced groundbreaking reforms and initiatives that marked a historic milestone in the progress of Pakistan’s livestock sector.

Ibrahim Murad highlighted that, for the first time in Pakistan, Disease Controlled Compartments (DCCs) were established to prevent livestock diseases, leading to improved animal health and enhanced meat exports. Additionally, the Animal Identification and Traceability System was introduced, facilitating effective livestock management and disease control.

Former Minister shared that to boost meat production and exports, a state-of-the-art Meat Zone project was launched in Bahawalpur, ensuring international standards for meat processing and export. The government also imposed a strict ban on the smuggling and slaughter of female livestock to ensure sustainable growth in the livestock sector. He said that a successful crackdown on illegal feed mills, poultry farms, and rendering plants was carried out to uphold quality production and public health standards.

Murad revealed that a historic financial package of PKR 1 billion was introduced for livestock farmers. Modern livestock farming projects covering 40,000 acres were initiated to enhance production through scientific methods. Special projects were also launched to improve milk production and quality.

Former Minister also expressed that strengthen international collaboration, a landmark agreement with China was signed, promoting modern livestock practices and paving the way for further advancements in the sector.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, farmers were provided with free breeding rams and goats to improve livestock genetics. Moreover, seven new mobile veterinary laboratories were established for swift disease diagnosis, and business facilitation centers were set up to support farmers with better opportunities and guidance.

Ibrahim Murad emphasized that these initiatives not only lay a solid foundation for the development of Pakistan’s livestock sector but will also contribute to economic stability for livestock farmers across the country.