PIDE VC calls for decisive action to integrate renewable energy with carbon-credit markets

Newly appointed Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Vice Chancellor Dr Nadeem Javaid, while sharing his vision to position climate finance as both an environmental necessity and an economic imperative, on Sunday called for immediate and decisive action to integrate renewable energy with carbon credit markets.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a present reality. The recent climate-induced disasters in Pakistan highlight the direct link between environmental security and economic resilience. We must adopt bold policies and strategic investments to harness our vast renewable energy potential,” he said, according to a PIDE news release.

He said Pakistan stood at a pivotal moment in its fight against climate change, with an opportunity to transform its renewable energy sector into a revenue-generating powerhouse.

In line with this vision, PIDE has released a groundbreaking knowledge brief, “Unlocking Climate Finance: Potential Carbon Credits from Renewable Energy,” authored by Muhammad Faisal Ali, Research Fellow at PIDE, and Usama Abdul Rauf, Research Associate at RASTA.

The brief highlights how Pakistan can generate revenue while combating climate change by tapping into global carbon credit markets.

At COP-29, developed nations pledged to increase climate finance to USD 300 billion annually, yet this still falls USD 1 trillion short of what is needed. This financing gap has amplified the significance of carbon markets—a mechanism where corporations and countries offset their emissions by purchasing credits from nations investing in green projects.

Pakistan, with its abundant solar and wind resources, has yet to fully capitalize on this opportunity. Despite policy guidelines for carbon trading, only 4.58% of Pakistan’s electricity currently comes from renewables—a stark contrast to the country’s untapped potential.

According to the knowledge brief, Pakistan’s solar energy potential exceeds 100,000 MW annually, particularly in the Sunny Belt regions. Expanding renewable energy and net metering could not only reduce reliance on imported energy but also unlock millions of dollars in carbon credit revenues.

“Consumers in Pakistan already export approximately 481,863 MWh of solar electricity to the national grid. Given an emission rate of 1 ton of CO2 per MWh, this equates to 475,840 tons of CO2 avoided annually—a potential revenue of USD 6.1 million at a conservative carbon price of USD 12.90 per ton,” it added.

Future projections suggested that expanding off-grid renewable energy could increase earnings to between USD 21.5 million and USD 43 million, depending on market pricing mechanisms. With scaled-up investments, these figures could grow exponentially.

The knowledge brief urged policymakers, investors and energy stakeholders to accelerate renewable energy adoption to maximize carbon credit revenues, strengthen carbon credit verification systems to meet international standards, and align with global carbon trading frameworks to secure Pakistan’s position in the international carbon market.

“With the right policies, Pakistan can transform its energy landscape, attract climate finance, and ensure long-term economic resilience,” it added.

In line with vision of the VC, PIDE said it remained committed to providing data-driven policy solutions that aligned with sustainable development goals and secured Pakistan’s energy future.