Police arrest Malakand University professor on harassment charges

Police have arrested Malakand University professor on harassment charges. As per details, Professor Abdul Haseeb, a professor at Malakand University, was arrested on charges of harassing a student.

According to police, an FIR was registered by a female student from the Urdu department, alleging misconduct by the professor. During the investigation, police recovered obscene photos of several female students from the professor’s mobile phone.

The FIR further stated that the professor would demand videos from students in exchange for higher marks in exams.

The case was registered on February 4, and reports indicate that the university administration allegedly attempted to cover up the incident.

Following the allegations, the University of Malakand has suspended Professor Abdul Haseeb and stated that the harassment committee is reviewing complaints against him.

The administration has assured that further action will be taken if the charges are proven.