Met Office forecast chance of rain in Lahore

The wind direction has changed once again in Karachi, and the humidity ratio has increased. According to the meteorological department, the current temperature is 20 degrees Celsius, and heat intensity is being felt at 24 degrees Celsius.

Wind is blowing from the west at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour in the city, while the humidity ratio in the air is 95 percent.

At present, coolness is being felt with light fog, while the city will continue to be hot during the day today.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees Celsius, and during the next 24 hours, the weather will remain dry during the day with bright sunshine.

According to the Air Quality Index, the city’s air quality is significantly better, and Karachi is ranked 25th among the most polluted cities in the world, while Karachi is ranked seventh among the most polluted cities in Pakistan.

The amount of particulate matter in the air is 75 particulate metres (AQI).

On the other hand, the weather in Lahore city is partly cloudy, and the sun also started scattering rays through the clouds. Current temperature is 14 degrees Celsius recorded, and winds continued to blow at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour.