Five people killed over old enmity in Peshawar

Five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar’s Badh Bair. As per details, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in death of five people.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, police added. Earlier, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shoot out between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.