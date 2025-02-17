Three brothers crushed to death in Layyah road mishap

Four people, including three brothers, lost their lives when a concrete-laden tractor-trolley overturned after colliding with a truck on Kot Addu Road. According to Rescue 1122 sources, five individuals were travelling on the tractor-trolley when they were crushed to death after falling from the vehicle. Rescue teams recovered four dead bodies and one injured person from under the overturned trolley. The deceased have been identified as: Yousaf (26 years old), Rafi (33 years old), Younus (35 years old), and Shahid (20 years old). A 30-year-old man, Ehsan Ali, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Layyah along with the bodies. All the victims were residents of Chak No 623 TDA near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. Local police have launched a further investigation into the tragic accident.