COAS, Punjab CM launch Green Pakistan Initiative to modernize agriculture

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday launched the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan aimed at revolutionising agriculture and providing farmers with agricultural facilities under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Gen Munir termed Punjab as Pakistan’s agricultural powerhouse and lauded the leadership of Punjab and its farmers in modern agriculture.

Reaffirming continued support for the country’s economic development, the army chief also appreciated the efforts and successes made under the Punjab government’s Green Corporate initiative in a short time, describing them as encouraging and a harbinger of progress.

Green Pakistan Initiative is an agricultural project which is a joint effort between the government and the Pakistan Army aimed at enhancing agricultural development in the country.

The launching ceremony included the inauguration of Green Mall and Service Company, Smart Agri Farm, and Agricultural Research and Facility Centre.

The Green Agri Mall and Service Company, as reported by Radio Pakistan, will provide farmers with quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at discounted rates at their doorsteps. Additionally, farmers will have access to agricultural machinery including drones on affordable rental terms.

A state-of-the-art agricultural farm spanning 5,000 acres will serve as a model for modern agricultural techniques, utilising advanced irrigation systems and promoting water-efficient farming practices. The focus will be on reducing costs and increasing yields.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Research and Facility Centre will offer all necessary tools and facilities for agricultural research, including laboratory services such as soil testing.

This centre will collaborate with agricultural institutions across the country, further advancing the agricultural sector’s knowledge base.

Addressing the ceremony – also attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Musadik Malik and Senior Provincial Minister Marrium Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Agri & Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and others – Punjab CM Maryam highlighted that the launch of these projects marks the beginning of a new journey towards the development of Punjab’s farmers.

The chief minister emphasised that agricultural progress is directly linked to farmers’ growth and the prosperity of Pakistan and noted that Green Pakistan was a revolution to promote modern agriculture in the country.

The CM also underscored the Agriculture sector as the lifeline of Pakistan and further handed over land allotment letters to the next of kin of the martyrs’ and families of those wounded in the war.

She lauded the efforts of the Green Pakistan Initiative towards introducing contemporary best practices in Pakistan’s agriculture Sector.