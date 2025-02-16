Fawad Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen trade blows at Adiala Jail

A heated altercation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry erupted at Adiala Jail’s Gate No. 5, resulting in slaps and verbal abuse on Saturday.

Both leaders first exchanged harsh words, with Chaudhry accusing Shaheen of being an “agency tout,” to which Shaheen retorted, “Mind your own business,” a private TVchannel reported.

The confrontation then escalated with Fawad Chaudhry slapping Shoaib Shaheen, causing the PTI leader to fall to the ground.

Jail staff intervened to break up the fight. Fawad Chaudhry subsequently entered the jail premises, while Shoaib Shaheen sustained an injury to his arm from the fall. PTI lawyer Nadia Khattak, who witnessed the incident, condemned Chaudhry’s actions, stating that physical violence was unacceptable despite differences. She expressed relief that Shaheen did not suffer serious injuries.