Imran urges establishment to consider facts in his open letters

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to launch a strong political movement after Ramadan and assigned two senior leaders to engage with the opposition.

His lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, shared these details with the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting Imran Khan.

According to Faisal Chaudhry, Imran Khan has directed Asad Qaiser and Umar Ayub to take charge of political coordination and establish communication with opposition parties. Imran Khan also reiterated that his open letters highlight facts that the establishment must consider.

Faisal Chaudhry claimed that PTI leaders facing legal action are subjected to controlled trials inside Adiala Jail, while those who left the party after 9 May have been spared legal consequences.

He revealed that PTI has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court demanding an open trial. “Lawyers and journalists are selectively allowed inside the courtroom. The judiciary is being crushed, and basic rights are being violated,” he said.

Imran Khan’s lawyer reiterated PTI’s stance that 9 May events were a false flag operation, demanding an independent judicial commission to investigate the incidents.

“We seek justice under the Constitution and law. We disagree with the Supreme Court bench’s remarks on military courts,” Faisal Chaudhry added. Imran Khan, through his lawyer, also highlighted Pakistan’s economic crisis and human rights violations.

“The sanctity of homes was violated in crackdowns against PTI. Basic human rights are being trampled. With media censorship and internet restrictions, who will invest in Pakistan?” Khan was quoted as saying.

He further claimed that after PTI’s removal, Pakistan suffered a $45 billion economic loss, and the current government was formed “on the shoulders of Form 47”-a reference to alleged electoral rigging.