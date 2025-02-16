Government reduces petrol, diesel prices

The federal government announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, reducing the prices.

As per a notification issued here, the price of petrol has been decreased by Re 1 per litre. The new price of petrol has been set at 256.13 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been declined by Rs4 per litre. The new price for high-speed diesel is now Rs263.95 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs5.25 per litre. The new price for high-speed diesel is now Rs155.81 per litre.

It is to be noted here that petroleum product prices have decreased first time this year, after three consecutive fortnight price increases.

These changes come as part of regular adjustments in fuel prices, which are influenced by international market trends and local economic conditions.