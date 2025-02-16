Champions Trophy to be aired in 9 languages

For the first time in cricket history, the Champion Trophy coverage will be aired in 9 languages. According to ICC, all 15 matches of the Champion Trophy will be watched or listened to free of cost on TV and radio in 80 countries. Moreover, in India, 16 streams will also be available in 9 languages. For the first time in ICC history, such digital coverage is provided on the sign language feed and audio descriptive commentary. Champion Trophy’s coverage will be broadcast/telecast in English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages and sign language. Moreover, in Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will broadcast/air all matches of the Champion Trophy.