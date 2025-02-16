Green awakening — a journey of hope in Balochistan

Balochistan, a land of rugged beauty and boundless potential, has long been waiting for the touch of prosperity.

Its vast landscapes, once barren and dry, told the story of a region left behind in the race of development.

But today, as Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, adorned with a traditional Baloch turban, walks through the golden wheat fields of Dera Bugti alongside Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, a new chapter of hope and transformation is being written.

Ahsan Iqbal, while taking areal view, maintained that the lush green fields stretching across Dera Bugti were not a sight from Punjab but the reality of a rejuvenated Balochistan.

This transformation is the result of a dream envisioned by the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and tirelessly pursued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Kachi Canal, a project once merely on paper, has become a beacon of progress, irrigating thousands of acres and turning parched lands into fertile fields.

The minister, who played a crucial role in making this project a reality, was greeted by farmers whose lives have changed forever.

While speaking with the communities, Ahsan Iqbal expressed that the once despairing faces of Baloch farmers now beam with pride as they show the golden crops growing on lands that once seemed lifeless.

He said the transformation did not come without its challenges. “The devastating floods of 2022 wreaked havoc on the Kachi Canal, disrupting the water supply that had become the lifeline of many. But under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government took immediate action, ensuring that water started flowing again before the Rabi crop season. Today, the green fields stand as a testament to the resilience of the people and the unwavering commitment of the government, he said.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who engaged with the local farmers, said that his vision of development was not just about policies and projects but about human lives. “I am pleased to listen to their stories, share in their struggles, and celebrate their successes today. My presence among them is not that of a distant leader but of a friend and ally, committed to ensuring that the people of Balochistan get their rightful share in Pakistan’s progress, said the minister.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, acknowledging Minister Iqbal’s dedication, declared that the people of Balochistan will always remember his efforts in bringing prosperity to the province. It is a moment of unity, a promise that development is not just confined to urban centres but extends to the remotest corners of the country.

While the Kachi Canal has brought an agricultural revolution, Minister Iqbal’s vision goes beyond just farming. In his address at the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement with Pakistan Petroleum Limited, he emphasises the power of education. “Education is the greatest equaliser,” he states passionately, highlighting how PML-N has always prioritised the education sector in Balochistan.

During his last tenure, Minister Iqbal spearheaded the establishment of universities in Noshki, Pashin, Wadh, and Gwadar, strengthening institutions like BUITEMS, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, and the University of Balochistan. These institutions are now producing the next generation of Baloch leaders, engineers, and innovators, equipping them with the tools to shape their future.

Girls’ education, often neglected in remote regions, is a core concern. “An educated girl transforms generations,” he reminded the audience, reinforcing the government’s commitment to ensuring that Balochistan’s daughters have the same opportunities as its sons.

Balochistan’s journey towards progress is not just about water and education but also about connectivity. Minister Iqbal recalls that until 2013, there was no direct road linking Gwadar to the rest of Pakistan. Under the PML-N government, a 650-kilometer highway was constructed, completely altering the economic landscape of the region. Where once there was isolation, now there are bustling trade routes, creating jobs and opportunities for the people.

However, progress has always faced resistance. Anti-state elements, fearing development, targeted the brave workers of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) building these roads. “Neither then nor now will we back down from our mission to bring development and peace to Balochistan,” Minister Iqbal asserts, reinforcing the government’s unwavering resolve.

The transformation of Balochistan aligns seamlessly with the federal government’s broader vision outlined in the ‘Urban Pakistan’ framework. With a roadmap designed to uplift every province, Uraan Pakistan focuses on Productivity, Quality, and Innovation, ensuring that Pakistan’s development is not just rapid but also sustainable.

Under this initiative:

* Agricultural advancements like the Kachi Canal are expanding food security.

* Education and human capital development are creating skilled professionals who can drive the economy forward.

* Infrastructure projects like roads and highways are bridging gaps, connecting communities, and opening doors for trade.

* Industrial collaborations like the agreement with Pakistan Petroleum Limited are channelling resources back into local communities through development funds.

Ahsan Iqbal’s visit is not just about inspecting projects but about laying the foundation for a self-sufficient, prosperous Balochistan.

The Uraan Pakistan framework ensures that this progress is not temporary but a sustained effort, empowering Balochistan to stand tall as a key player in Pakistan’s economic future.

As Ahsan Iqbal stands in the middle of a once-barren field, now alive with the golden hues of wheat, the significance of this moment is not lost. This is not just about water or roads or schools-it is about dignity, about ensuring that the people of Balochistan are no longer left behind.

The message from this visit is clear that the Federal Government, under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will continue to stand by Balochistan. And with visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and inclusive policies, Balochistan is not just surviving-it is thriving.

This is just the beginning. The green fields of Dera Bugti whisper a promise-a promise of a brighter future, a prosperous Balochistan, and a stronger Pakistan.