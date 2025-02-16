‘Helmets now mandatory for loader rickshaw drivers’

Helmets have been made mandatory for motorcycle riders and loader rickshaw drivers, and if they do not comply, they will be heavily fined, CTO Lahore, Dr Athar Waheed, said on Saturday.

Answering a question, CTO Dr Athar Waheed informed that before imposing heavy fines, the traffic police will start an awareness drive regarding the importance of helmets, and after the completion of the awareness drive, a penalty will be imposed on violators.

“Before implementing the penalty drive, the traffic police will also distribute helmets to available loader-rickshaw drivers and motorcyclists. The purpose of this drive is to save the precious lives of drivers, and those who violate the law will be imposed heavy fines by the traffic wardens,” added.

He acknowledged that helmets have also been declared mandatory for all bike riders, and now fastening a seat belt for the person sitting in the front seat is also mandatory; violators will be fined too

Dr Waheed also informed that after declaring Green Lane for motorcyclist at Ferozpur Road, a huge number of drivers were abiding by the rules.