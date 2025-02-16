PTI leaders indicted in arson, violence cases

A report by Lahore police has found seven individuals, including PTI leader Salman Akram Raja, guilty in three separate cases of arson and violence, according to the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore. The court heard the interim bails of several PTI leaders, including Salman Akram Raja, Zameer Jhando, and Ali Imtaz Warraich, in relation to the ongoing investigations. The police report, submitted by the Islampura Police Station, specifically implicated Salman Akram Raja and six other individuals. Raja, along with other accused parties, appeared in court and completed their attendance. The court also called for an investigation report concerning the Masti Gate and Lorry Adda police station cases. The court extended the interim bails of the accused until April 12, with further arguments scheduled for the next hearing in the Islampura case. In related proceedings, the court had previously indicted 31 individuals, including prominent PTI figures Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mahmood Rashid, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, in connection with the tragic events of May 9, as well as the burning of the PML-N office. During the hearings, PTI leaders denied all charges of involvement. The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court has summoned witnesses to testify against the accused in both the May 9 and PML-N office cases.