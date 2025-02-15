Rome Flynn, Team Bonds win NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Actor Rome Flynn scored 22 points to earn MVP honors while leading Team Bonds to a 66-55 win over Team Rice on Friday in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland.

The victorious team was coached by San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds and rapper/actor 2 Chainz. The losing team was led by another Bay Area sports superstar, ex-San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, and social media sensation Khaby Lame.

Rickea Jackson of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks registered 16 points for Team Bonds. One of Rice’s longtime 49ers teammates, Terrell Owens, logged 18 points for the losing side.

The game was played at the Golden State Warriors’ former home, Oracle Arena. The last time NBA action was held at the venue was on June 13, 2019, when the Toronto Raptors defeated the Warriors 114-110 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to claim the championship.

The Warriors moved across the bay to the Chase Center in San Francisco for the start of the 2019-20 season.