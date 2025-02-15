Spurs, Manchester United search for change in fortunes

Backsliding Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will both be looking for a momentum-changing result when they meet on Sunday in North London.

United (8-11-5, 29 points) and Spurs (8-13-3, 27 points) find themselves in 13th and 14th place in the Premier League, respectively, amid simultaneous woeful winters. The sides have only five league wins between them since the start of December (along with 15 losses and three draws), and their respective fanbases may both contend they’re the league’s biggest disappointments of the season.

Even United boss Ruben Amorim — who debuted in late November as Erik ten Hag’s replacement — lent his opinion on who was facing more scrutiny between himself and Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou.

“I can understand the connection between me and Ange,” Amorim said. “We have the same problems but, with all due respect, I’m in a bigger club with bigger pressure. …

“He’s a good guy, a very good coach, he wants to play football in the right way and that is a very good thing. We know when we choose this kind of profession it’s a good thing, but then you have to feel that pressure when you don’t win.”

Amorim is correct that Manchester United have the far more decorated history. However, it’s Spurs who have fallen further in the table after a bright start to their second season under Postecoglou, who saw his team take 10 points from its first six league fixtures. That included a 3-0 drubbing of United at Old Trafford back on Sept. 29.

Spurs’ league slide, combined with the fact they remain in UEFA Europa League contention, has Postecoglou combatting claims that he is saving some of his players battling injury for their next continental duty in early March.

“We’re not all or nothing on anything,” Postecoglou said. “We still want to progress in the league. We’re not happy with the position we’re in. There are still significant games. It’s not like there is a few games to go. There is still a lot of football to be played in the league, and we want to address our league position and finish the season strong.”

Attacking midfielder James Maddison is the most significant contributor who has returned to health and availability for Spurs. He leads the team with eight league goals. However, the two teammates right behind him with seven goals each — Brennan Johnson (calf) and Dominic Solanke (knee) — remain out.