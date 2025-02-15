Art, literature and music celebrated on the second day of the 9th Faiz Festival

The second day of the 9th Faiz Festival turned the Alhamra Arts Centre into a vibrant hub of cultural exchange, intellectual discourse and mesmerising performances.

With a massive turnout, including distinguished guests from across the globe, the festival reaffirmed its status as one of Pakistan’s most anticipated cultural events.

The Alhamra Arts Centre was excited as attendees immersed themselves in diverse sessions featuring poetry, literature, music and insightful discussions. One of the major highlights of the day was the presence of a significant number of Indian delegates, adding a unique cross-border cultural connection that reflected the essence of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s vision of peace and unity.

The day’s proceedings commenced with an enchanting dance performance by students of Lahore Grammar School, setting the tone for an eventful day. Literature enthusiasts were treated to a profound discussion on Faiz’s poetry featuring luminaries such as Zehra Nigah and Iftikhar Arif. At the same time, an engaging session on “Women in Media” brought forward powerful narratives from Samina Peerzada, Bee Gul and Uzma Hassan.

Adding to the festival’s literary richness, book launches such as “You Can’t Please All: Memoirs 1980-2024” and “Forgotten Images-Colonial Era Postcards” provided deep historical and personal insights. Meanwhile, the power of satire was explored in a thought-provoking session featuring renowned author M Hanif, who captured audiences with humour-laced commentary on contemporary issues.

During the 2nd Day, music took center stage as the festival’s energy reached new heights with a thrilling performance by Laal Band, drawing an electrified crowd that sang along to the melodies of resistance and revolution. The atmosphere resonated with the spirit of Faiz as the audience celebrated his timeless poetry through an exceptional recitation by Naveed Shahzad and Adeel Hashmi.

Classical dance and music lovers were enthralled by Ananyarin Bhargav’s spellbinding Bharatanatyam performance and Dr. Swarnamalya Ganesh and Radhika Ganesh’s exhilarating showcase, which added a spectacular touch to the evening’s festivities.

For the first time in history, the Lahore Arts Council proudly introduced the Alhamra Pavilion, an exquisite addition that became an instant favorite among festival-goers. Designed to offer a serene yet aesthetically captivating space, the pavilion became the go-to spot for attendees eager to capture the moment in photographs.

Chairman Alhamra expressed his delight at the overwhelming participation, highlighting the festival’s international resonance: “The 9th Faiz Festival is a testament to the power of literature and art in bringing people together beyond borders. The presence of global delegates showcases how Faiz’s message of peace inspires generations.”

Expressing his pride over this initiative, Executive Director Alhamra, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, remarked: “This year’s Faiz Festival has witnessed an overwhelming response, reaffirming the deep cultural roots of our society. The Alhamra Pavilion, designed and crafted entirely by the Lahore Arts Council, has become a major attraction, with people eagerly waiting to take pictures while enjoying its ambiance. This initiative reflects Alhamra’s vision of creating artistic spaces that engage, inspire and connect communities.”

From intellectually stimulating discussions to mesmerising musical performances, the second day of the Faiz Festival truly embodied Pakistan’s rich artistic and literary heritage. The festival reaffirmed its mission of fostering cultural dialogue and creative expression as each session unfolded.

With the festival gaining momentum, anticipation is at an all-time high for the concluding day’s events, promising yet another day of unforgettable experiences at Alhamra. The 9th Faiz Festival is not just an event-it is a movement, a tribute and a celebration of the artistic legacy that continues to shape our cultural landscape.