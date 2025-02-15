Mawra Hocane credits ‘marriage luck’ for ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ success

Newlywed actor Mawra Hocane truly believes that it is her marriage and her husband bringing in all the luck, responsible for the miraculous success of her maiden Bollywood film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, nine years after its initial release.

Speaking to an Indian journalist virtually, Mawra Hocane credited her husband Ameer Gilani as well as their marriage luck, for the unbelievable success of her Bollywood film, which came with a re-release after many years. “To be honest, the film waited nine years to become a blockbuster and do these numbers, I think it’s my husband bringing in the luck for sure,” she gushed.

“Because the only thing that has changed is that, the film has been here for all these years,” she added. “So I truly feel it’s marriage luck. It’s literally the same dates (of marriage and re-release).” Further reflecting on the blockbuster re-release of the title, Hocane said, “It was really unbelievable for me as well, the love that we have been getting is insane. All the videos that I’ve been seeing, it’s really overwhelming.” “I can only be grateful,” she concluded. It is pertinent to mention that Mawra Hocane announced her marriage to fellow actor Ameer Gilani, on February 5. With their first pictures as the newlyweds, she wrote in the caption, “In the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH.”

Meanwhile, her debut Bollywood film, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, which initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016, was re-released in theatres on February 7.

Owing to the film’s cult status, it crossed the initial collection numbers within two days of hitting theatres and also broke multiple box office records in India. The title currently stands as one of the highest-grossing re-releases.