Forget Valentines; Salman Khan celebrates ‘familitines’ day

No lady love for superstar Salman Khan, as India’s most eligible bachelor celebrated quality time with the Khan-daan this Valentine’s Day. On Friday, Valentine’s Day 2025, Salman Khan turned to his Instagram handle with a new picture of the entire Khan family, as they celebrated the day of love with each other, at the newly-opened restaurant of Arpita Khan Sharma – the youngest sister of Bollywood star. “Agnihotrians, sharmanians n khanenians; wish u all a happy familitines day,” he wrote in the caption of the photo, which sees Salman along with his father Salim Khan and both of the veteran’s wives, Salma and Helen. His brothers Sohail and Arbaaz were also present at the family outing along with their sons and the latter’s second wife Sshura. Salman’s sisters Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri also posed with their husbands for the family picture at Mercii. The now-viral post has received over a million likes so far and fans cannot stop gushing over the Bollywood star and his bond with the family. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen on the screen hosting season 18 of the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, which concluded its 15-week run last month.