The Sindh Cabinet, rejecting the Sindh Governor’s objections to the bills approved by the Sindh Assembly, has decided to re-present these bills in the Sindh Assembly on Monday, increase the age limit for provincial government jobs by five years, and take strict action, including arrests, against those displaying weapons, using unregistered vehicles, or driving without a valid license starting Monday.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Sindh cabinet has approved an increase of five years in the age limit for provincial government jobs. This decision was made by the Sindh cabinet, considering the restrictions on government jobs. The decision will not apply to the Sindh Police or the Public Service Commission CCE exams. However, the age limit for other positions under the Public Service Commission has been raised by five years. Previously, the age limit for government jobs was 28 years, which has now been increased to 33 years.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that influenza is spreading rapidly worldwide, including in Pakistan. He urged the public to take precautionary measures, similar to those used against COVID-19, by maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and avoiding handshakes, this disease, which begins with a sore throat, can severely impact the lungs if proper precautions are not taken.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh Assembly had passed the Amal Umar Act, but many people are unaware of it. This law is in effect across the province. If someone is involved in an accident, sustains a gunshot wound, or suffers an injury in any incident, they do not need to be taken specifically to a government hospital—they can receive treatment at any nearby government or private hospital. All necessary medical facilities will be provided, and the Sindh government will cover the expenses. He further explained that the purpose of enacting the Amal Umar Act is to ensure that in case of an emergency, individuals can seek treatment at any private hospital without requiring any certification. Additionally, if someone is injured by gunfire, no police report will be required for treatment, and the Sindh government will bear all medical costs.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the bills passed by the Sindh Assembly and sent to the Governor of Sindh were returned with objections. The Sindh Cabinet carefully reviewed each objection and ultimately rejected all of them. These bills will now be reintroduced in the Sindh Assembly, and, God willing, they will be passed in the session on Monday before being sent back to the Governor. He further noted that the standing committees include members from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and some of the bills had their consent, while others were passed unanimously by the Sindh Assembly. Despite this, objections were still raised against these bills.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that a strict ban on the display of weapons will be enforced from Monday. Anyone found displaying weapons after that will be arrested. This applies to all individuals, including officials of any force, such as the police, if they are in plain clothes. Additionally, the process of seizing unregistered vehicles will begin on Monday. No vehicle will be allowed to leave any showroom unless it is registered. The Sindh Assembly has passed this bill, making Sindh the only province in Pakistan to implement such legislation, as no similar bill exists in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or Balochistan. He further emphasized the importance of vehicle fitness and stated that discussions with transporters have already taken place. The transporters have agreed to comply with all regulations set by the Sindh government.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that individuals driving without a valid driving license will be arrested. He also issued a strong warning to parents, emphasizing that they must not allow their minor children to drive, as minors caught driving will also be arrested. In response to a question, he clarified that no specific name is currently under consideration for the chairman of the Karachi Board. He added that any Pakistani citizen who meets the required educational standards—whether a competent bureaucrat, professor, journalist, or politician—can be appointed as Vice Chancellor.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Amal Umar Act is formally a law and applies to everyone. Addressing another query, he mentioned that objections were raised by the Sindh Governor on judicial reforms, universities, and other matters. While the Governor has his own stance—which is respected—the Sindh Cabinet held a different opinion. He emphasized that the beauty of democracy lies in the freedom to have differing viewpoints. However, he believed that the Sindh Governor may have been misled by his advisors.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said he was not aware of any reconciliation between the parents of the girl who was raped in Khairpur and the accused. He emphasized that in cases of rape, even the most powerful person in the country would affirm that there can be no reconciliation. He assured that no one would be pressured into settling such cases, as the Sindh government, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and basic human principles maintain a zero-tolerance policy on this issue.

Addressing another query, he highlighted Karachi’s progress, stating that the city is on its way to becoming the most modern in Pakistan despite existing challenges. Over 200 electric vehicles are actively involved in garbage collection, and work on the Red Line BRT is ongoing, though issues persist. He mentioned that in several locations, the Civil Aviation Authority is not permitting construction work on the Red Line BRT. However, he clarified that delays in the project were not due to the Transport Department, as not a single step of progress was made during the caretaker government, which he termed as criminal negligence by the department. He added that half of the work on one corridor had been completed before they were restricted from continuing. A letter has been sent to the Civil Aviation Authority to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, the Yellow Line BRT is progressing ahead of schedule, as fewer obstacles exist in that project. Regarding the Red Line BRT, he mentioned that a tank needs to be constructed, with costs to be shared between the Sindh and federal governments. The Sindh government has clearly communicated to the federal government that either they should construct the tank and be reimbursed by the Sindh government, or the federal government should provide funds for Sindh to complete the construction.

In response to another question, he stated that security guards carrying weapons must remain inside the vehicle. If a guard is found displaying a weapon while standing behind the vehicle, action will be taken.