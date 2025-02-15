‘We Are Ready to Fight Cancer!’ Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust launches Zakat campaign 2025

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has launched its Zakat collection campaign for 2025 with the theme “We are ready to fight cancer!” On this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT said that cancer management in a low- and-middle-income country like Pakistan comes with a host of challenges, including access to medicines, equipment, trained healthcare staff and ultimately, managing financial costs associated with treatment. He explained, “At our hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, we provide multi-modality cancer care to our patients. For three decades, support of generous donors has enabled SKMT to provide quality treatment to deserving cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay.

Dr Faisal also added, “In 2024, we were able to provide financially supported treatment worth over Rs. 17 billion to over 75 percent of our cancer patients. The proportion of Zakat in this was over fifty percent, which shows that Zakat plays a crucial role in funding treatment of needy cancer patients. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust is also independently certified for Shariah compliance, confirming that the framework we follow for collection, utilisation, and management of Zakat funds is in line with Islamic principles. This Ramzan, please consider Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust for your Zakat and donations. Remember that cancer does not rest or relent and every contribution matters.