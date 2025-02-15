Punjab Police forming Crime Control Department

Punjab Police is initiating the establishment of a CCD (Crime Control Department) similar to its CTD Counter-Terrorism Department, and TORs of newly established departments are finalized.

According to reports, this CCD unit will investigate 17 critical crime cases like kidnapping for ransom, extortion, robbery, murder during robbery, and extensive house burglaries. Moreover, cases like rape during robbery, car robbery, organized robbery gangs, narcotics, rape incidents, and land grabbing will be investigated under this unit.

This department will also investigate interprovincial gangs involved in heinous crimes. Moreover, with the help of other provinces’ law and order agencies, this CCD unit will be responsible for maintaining crime data and arresting criminals involved in heinous crimes.

According to police sources, the CCD unit will be operated on a CTD pattern, and soon police officers will be transferred/posted accordingly. Moreover, at a provincial level, this unit will be functional under an Additional Inspector General (AIG), while two DIGs in large districts and DSPs will also be appointed.

The Crime Control Department will also be answerable directly to the Inspector General of Punjab.