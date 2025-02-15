Renowned Sindhi poet Akash Ansari die in house fire

Dr. Aakash Ansari, a celebrated poet and writer, tragically lost his life on Saturday after a fire broke out in his home.

According to details, a fire erupted at the residence of Dr. Akash Ansari in Happy Homes area of Citizen Colony due to a short circuit that reduced all valuables into ashes.

The Rescue team of 1122 reached at incident site and extinguished fire after hectic efforts however could not saved Dr. Akash Ansari while his son severely injured,

The Rescue team shifted the body of the deceased and injured to hospital. The news of his untimely death has left the literary community in shock and sorrow.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of renowned Sindhi poet Dr. Akash Ansari.

The Sindh Chief Minister has directed for the details of the incident. Syed Murad Ali Shah also paid tribute to the services of poet Akash Ansari. He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, expressed deep condolences and grief over the tragic incident.

In his statement, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah said, “The loss of Dr. Akash Ansari is a heartbreaking event, as he held a significant position in the world of literature and poetry.”

The provincial minister also directed the police to thoroughly investigate the incident from all angles to determine the cause of the fire.

Dr. Akash Ansari was widely admired for his contributions to literature and poetry, leaving behind a rich legacy that will be remembered for years.