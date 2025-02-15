Memon orders Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers across Sindh

The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against physically unfit vehicles. Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the swift establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers across Sindh. An important meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon to discuss the effective implementation of the Motor Vehicle Inspection system. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Secretary PTA Okash Memon, and other key officials. Speaking at the meeting, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh Chief Minister has already issued clear instructions regarding the implementation of the MVI system and vehicle registration. He emphasized that the MVI system should be fully operational within a month to ensure road safety and compliance with rules and regulations. He stated that Motor Vehicle Inspection has been made mandatory for heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trucks, buses, and trailers. To facilitate implementation, MVI centers will be established at four locations in Karachi. MVI centers will also be set up in the divisions of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the transport sector should be developed on modern lines, with vehicle safety standards ensured before they are allowed on the road. He emphasized that effective action will be taken against vehicles without fitness certificates, and those with fake fitness certificates will be registered and sent to jail.