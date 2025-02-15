EU, Pakistan celebrate ‘Stronger Together’ at EuroVillage 2025

Thousands gathered at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Saturday to celebrate EU-Pakistan Dosti at EuroVillage 2025.

The festival, organized by the Delegation of the European Union in collaboration with EU Member States, offered a unique opportunity for residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to immerse themselves in European culture and heritage.

European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka emphasized the importance of celebrating diverse cultures and identities that enrich Europe and form the foundation of shared values and relations with the world, including Pakistan.

She reiterated the EU’s commitment to its partnership with Pakistan, highlighting their collaboration in development, trade, and political engagement.

The sixth edition of EuroVillage featured an array of engaging activities, including:

Information Displays showcasing EU and Member States’ collaboration with Pakistan live performances featuring European and Pakistani artists, including Farhan Saeed Fun games and food, offering a taste of European cuisine and culture. These highlight the positive impact of EU initiatives on Pakistani communities.

The festival was co-organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and 24 EU Member States. By celebrating their partnership and cultural exchange, EuroVillage 2025 reinforced the bond between Europe and Pakistan, demonstrating their commitment to mutual development and cooperation under the spirit of “Stronger Together”.