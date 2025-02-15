CSS exams start across the country

The Central Superior Services (CSS), 2025 competitive examination held across the country on Saturday under the auspices of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). Today, on the first day, English subject paper was held between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the English (composition) paper between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM. This year, over 25,000 men and women applied for the exam, while 15,000 appeared in today’s exam. Issuing instructions prior to the start of the exam, the FPSC said that candidates were not allowed to bring their cellphones or any other electronic device to the examination hall, and in case any such gadget was recovered from any candidate, his or her paper would be cancelled. As many as 80 centers have been set up in Gilgit, Skardu, Peshawar, Dera Ismael Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, Quetta, Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. Police contingents were deployed outside these centers. Students expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made for the purpose.