Fixing the Foreign Policy

To what extent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed to excel in his hug-diplomacy would depend on whatsoever becomes of the prickly policies discussed in the White House. Much of the public appearances seemed dedicated to affirming their commitment to one another, with Trump applauding Modi as a “great leader” and Modi calling him a “friend.” But while the fate of reciprocal tariffs and strict immigration policies (with military aircraft dropping illegal immigrants in Amritsar) is still in limbo, their excited collaboration marks a defining moment in international relations, one that could potentially reshape the region’s power dynamics and Pakistan’s place within them.

With military cooperation between the U.S. and India set to escalate, highlighted by the potential agreement for India to gain access to F-35 stealth fighters, Islamabad must react strategically. The joint statements demanding that Pakistan prevent cross-border attacks signify a clear challenge that cannot be ignored.

Not to state the obvious, but the camaraderie could leave Pakistan marginalised unless Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif devises a robust foreign policy strategy. He would have to engage meaningfully with American lawmakers to reaffirm his commitment to fighting terrorism. Concrete actions are required; these should be presented alongside a narrative that highlights Pakistan’s role in facilitating peace talks in Afghanistan.

Moreover, as US-India economic ties strengthen, our economic strategy must also evolve. Prioritising enhanced cooperation with the US can create opportunities for American investments in Pakistan’s burgeoning sectors, particularly in renewable energy and technology. To repeat what has already been said far too many times, we cannot rely on the Cold War-alliance to do the trick any longer. This perception that Pakistan was repeatedly treated as a mere pawn in regional strategies has contributed to growing animosity, as experts keep calling for close attention to how a weak economy, primarily dependent on external financial resources, weighs heavily on our diplomacy.

By diversifying our foreign relations in addition to addressing the Kashmir issue through a renewed commitment to multilateral discussions, we can not only draw the attention of Western powers but also position ourselves as a nation dedicated to peace–contrary to what our neighbours have been peddling all along.

The red carpet rolled out for PM Modi signifies an urgent wake-up call for Pakistan. We cannot afford to be passive spectators in this evolving geopolitical landscape. *