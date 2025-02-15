Justice for Mustafa

In a chilling reminder of the lawlessness gripping our society, the brutal murder of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir-kidnapped and burned alive-has sent shockwaves through the nation.

But there’s more: in what can only be described as chaos, their inability to secure the physical remand of the accused after a prolonged manhunt reveals a troubling dilution of authority, exacerbated by the overpowering influence of the affluent who manipulate the very foundations of law and order for their own benefit. Swirling rumours suggested that internal inquiries were being initiated against their conduct during the raid. To add to the murkiness of the plot, social media has become a breeding ground for speculation, with theories circulating that trivialize the gravity of this tragedy; insinuating a “love triangle” rather than confronting the grim reality of a life extinguished over inconsequential disputes. Since hope trumps experience, it would be a worthy exercise for the legal and social systems to reject sensationalism in favour of the relentless pursuit of justice. The only issue worth our attention is the dark reality, of how young lives are being extinguished for trivial reasons.

The necessary steps to combat this plague of violence are clear and non-negotiable. Our law enforcement authorities’ inadequacy is unacceptable. To tackle complex modern crimes effectively, the police need substantial investment in training, resources, and forensic science. Simple upgrades will not suffice and a comprehensive overhaul of police capabilities is required to ensure they are fit to serve and protect citizens. Equally crucial is the need to ensure that the investigation into Mustafa Amir’s murder must be thorough, transparent, and community-driven. Only swift, decisive action against perpetrators will signal that crime rates cannot flourish with impunity.

This gut-wrenching narrative may seem like the plot of a melodramatic film, reminiscent of those found in Lollywood, yet we have witnessed reality mirror fiction too often-Shahzeb Khan’s murder, Noor Muqaddam’s tragic end, and countless news stories about people resorting to unbelievably creative methods to satiate their blood lust, that too, over the pettiest of excuses. At this point, our collective resolve to end this cycle of violence is the only way to reclaim our society from the brink. We must act decisively to rein in the proverbial genie of chaos that threatens our very existence. *