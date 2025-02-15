Green Initiative and the Pakistan Army

Pakistan is an agricultural country where the agricultural sector plays a central economic role. Agriculture contributes over 22% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs nearly 37% of the population. However, due to a lack of modern agricultural techniques, water scarcity, and ineffective government policies, Pakistan faces challenges in producing agricultural commodities such as wheat, pulses, and oilseeds. To address these challenges, the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, introduced the “Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI)” to promote modern agricultural reforms, corporate farming, and sustainable agriculture.

One of the main objectives of the Green Pakistan Initiative is to increase agricultural production so that Pakistan can move towards becoming a developed country through agriculture. To achieve this goal, efforts have begun to attain self-sufficiency in agriculture using modern farming technologies. Additionally, private sector investment in agriculture is being encouraged to expand the use of advanced techniques. To boost agricultural exports, work is being done to produce high-quality crops, enhance exports, and stabilize the national economy. Farmers are being trained to ensure the use of modern technologies in agriculture.

Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) will serve as a milestone in Pakistan’s agricultural development.

Since Pakistan faces water shortages, and agriculture is the largest consumer of water in the country, modern irrigation techniques such as drip irrigation and other efficient irrigation systems are being introduced to prevent water wastage. In Pakistan’s southern regions, particularly Cholistan, agricultural development has been lacking due to water scarcity and desert-like land conditions. Under the Green Pakistan Initiative, modern agricultural reforms are being introduced in Cholistan, where advanced farming techniques are being used to make desert lands fertile. Last year, a successful modern farming project was launched in Cholistan, yielding promising results. Encouraged by this success, on February 14, 2025, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the Punjab Chief Minister visited the Cholistan Belt and inaugurated various agricultural projects to transform the desert into a green land. Under the Green Pakistan Initiative, farmers in Cholistan will be provided with modern agricultural facilities, seeds, fertilizers, and machinery. Advanced scientific facilities will be introduced to promote agricultural research and development, enhancing farmers’ productivity. Moreover, agricultural policies will be improved by incorporating input from experts, scientists, and farmers. There is no doubt that the Green Pakistan Initiative will create job opportunities in underdeveloped regions like Cholistan, improving the quality of life. This initiative will also increase the production of wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and other agricultural commodities in Pakistan. With increased agricultural exports, Pakistan’s economy will strengthen, and farmers’ incomes will rise. The use of modern machinery and scientific techniques will bring a revolutionary change in agricultural production. Additionally, drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and other modern irrigation methods will be introduced. Through tree plantations and sustainable agriculture, the effects of climate change will be mitigated. Undoubtedly, the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) will serve as a milestone in Pakistan’s agricultural development. Not only will it increase agricultural production, but it will also help Pakistan achieve self-sufficiency and boost exports. The success of this program in areas like Cholistan will provide local communities with employment and better living opportunities, securing a brighter future for Pakistan’s agriculture.

On the other hand, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir addressed Pakistan’s youth, emphasizing their strong bond with the Pakistan Army. He asserted that attempts by anti-state elements to create a rift between the people and the army will always fail. He stated that the youth are the future leaders of Pakistan, and they must develop skills that enable them to contribute positively to the country’s progress. Praising their energy, creativity, and innovation, the Army Chief highlighted the need for the youth to embrace Pakistani values, history, and culture to shape their intellectual growth. He also pointed out that certain elements try to mislead the youth for their benefit, but he made it clear that such attempts will not succeed. He firmly stated that the youth are Pakistan’s future, and as long as they remain committed to their national identity, no force can shake Pakistan’s cultural and ideological foundations.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.