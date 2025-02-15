Pope Francis hospitalized to treat bronchitis

Pope Francis was hospitalized Friday to treat a weeklong bout of bronchitis and undergo diagnostic tests, the Vatican said, confirming the latest issues with the 88-year-old’s pontiff’s health that forced him to cancel his agenda through Monday at least. Francis has complained of breathing trouble and was diagnosed with bronchitis Feb. 6, but had continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican hotel suite. He attended his general audience Wednesday and presided at an outdoor Mass on Sunday. But he had handed off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing. On Friday, he appeared bloated and pale during the handful of audiences he held before going to the hospital. The bloating appeared to indicate that the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was making him retain water. Christopher Lamb, CNN´s Vatican correspondent, who saw Francis at the beginning of an audience Friday with CNN head Mark Thompson, said the pope was mentally alert but struggling to speak for extended periods due to breathing difficulties. Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has long battled health problems, especially bouts of acute bronchitis in winter.