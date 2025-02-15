Fly Jinnah expands its reach in Saudi Arabia

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the expansion of its network in Saudi Arabia with the launch of new non-stop daily flights between Islamabad and Riyadh. Starting from March 30, 2025, the new route will connect Islamabad International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, further strengthening the airline’s presence in the Kingdom.

This new service marks Fly Jinnah’s further expansion in Saudi Arabia, following the recent launch of non-stop flights from Lahore to three key cities in the Kingdom including Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah. With the addition of the non-stop services from Islamabad, Fly Jinnah now provides direct access between Saudi Arabia and two of Pakistan’s major cities, Lahore and Islamabad, catering to the growing travel demand between the two nations.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Fly Jinnah spokesperson said: “We are glad to further expand our operations in Saudi Arabia with the launch of our new flights between Islamabad and Riyadh. This addition aligns with our commitment to providing affordable, convenient, and reliable air travel for our customers. Saudi Arabia is an important market for Fly Jinnah, and with this expansion, we aim to enhance connectivity and facilitate greater economic and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and the Kingdom.”

With a modern fleet of six Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah currently serves five major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta with domestic flights. Additionally, the airline connects Lahore and Islamabad to key destinations in the Gulf region through its expanding network of international flights.

Fly Jinnah continues to offer a comfortable and value-driven travel experience to its passengers. With a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline ensures extra comfort with the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The airline offers value-added services such as the SkyCafe onboard menu, featuring a wide variety of snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. In addition to that, the airline also offers the most generous loyalty program “Air Rewards”, through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.