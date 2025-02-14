Wasim Akram Joins Hands with Meer Group to Champion Global Impact Vision 2030

On one hand, the buzz of the ICC Championship India-Pakistan match, on the other hand, there is talk of UAE-based British businessman Shakeel Ahmad Meer.

Cricket legend Wasim Akram, along with Shakeel Ahmad Meer, has announced to become a regular part of the Global Impact Vision 2030.

Wasim Akram will work as a brand ambassador for sustainability and green energy from the platform of the Meer Group.

Dubai, UAE – February 13, 2025 – Meer Group and cricket icon Wasim Akram joined hands to champion the group’s Global Impact Vision 2030. This strategic partnership underscores Meer Group’s commitment to making a significant positive impact on communities worldwide through impactful and sustainable global ventures. Meer Group’s Global Impact Vision 2030, aims to create lasting, meaningful change across multiple sectors, including sustainable business practices, clean energy, education, health, and global cooperation. Through such initiatives, Meer Group is committed to fostering innovation, promoting social good,