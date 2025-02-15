India behind smuggling, IED incidents along LoC: AJK minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Interior Minister Waqar Ahmad Noor has accused India of smuggling weapons and drugs across the Line of Control (LoC) and orchestrating sabotage activities in the region using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, Noor stated that India’s military and intelligence agencies were involved in destabilising the region through subversive activities.

He revealed that since 2016, there have been 54 incidents of IEDs being planted along the LoC, with an increasing number of such activities in recent years.

Noor provided specific details of Indian IEDs being discovered and detonated in multiple locations, including Chakothi, Nezapir, Chirikot, Rakh Chakri, and Deva.

The number of these incidents has risen in areas such as Battal and Kot Kotera, resulting in civilian casualties.

“India’s long-standing sabotage activities along the LoC have intensified, with IEDs, weapons, and drugs being smuggled through sectors like Bagh, Battal, and Deva,” said Noor.

According to the minister, four Indian IEDs were recovered between February 4 and 6 in the Battal sector and Rawalakot. He also mentioned that Indian forces violated the ceasefire on February 12 in Deva and Bagsar sectors.

The minister also accused India of using military channels to smuggle drugs and weapons across the border, with weapon supplies reaching Indian border units through double agents.

According to Noor, the Indian army eliminates these agents by falsely presenting them as Pakistanis and conducting fake encounters. He added that Pakistan has provided evidence of India’s subversive activities to the United Nations. Noor emphasized that India’s unprovoked firing on innocent civilians and its destabilising activities along the LoC have a long history, and India should not forget that Pakistan has the full capacity to respond forcefully. He warned that India’s malicious activities could pose a threat to regional security.

Security sources also reported that two Pakistani soldiers were wounded during ceasefire violations by Indian forces at Bagsar and Deva sectors on February 12.