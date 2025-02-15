Capital gears up for Euro Village 2025

In preparation for the upcoming international events, Euro Village 2025 and the International Cricket Champions Trophy, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa held a high-level meeting with Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi here Friday.

The discussions centered on ensuring foolproof security, resolving traffic congestion and making parking arrangements during the events.

The Euro Village 2025, a cultural festival organized by the European Union, and the International Cricket Champions Trophy are set to attract thousands of foreign delegates, cricket fans and local residents to the capital.

With the city poised to host these prestigious events, the Islamabad administration and police are working tirelessly to ensure seamless arrangements.

IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that the Islamabad Police is committed to providing top-tier security for the events. “We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of foreign delegates and guests during their arrival and departure.

Additionally, a comprehensive traffic management plan will be implemented to minimize inconvenience to citizens while maintaining smooth traffic flow,” he stated.

The IG also highlighted that a special traffic plan would be devised for the International Cricket Champions Trophy to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated the administration’s commitment to making the events a success. “We are fully prepared to welcome foreign guests and local residents with the best possible arrangements.

The district administration, in collaboration with the Islamabad Police, will work round the clock to ensure the successful hosting of these international events,” he said.

Randhawa added that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and relevant Assistant Commissioners would oversee administrative matters to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The Euro Village 2025, a celebration of European culture, arts, and cuisine, is expected to draw significant attention alongside the cricket tournament, which will feature top teams from around the world.

The dual events are seen as an opportunity to showcase Islamabad as a global city capable of hosting large-scale international gatherings.

Residents of Islamabad have expressed optimism about the events, hoping they will boost the city’s image and provide a platform for cultural exchange.

However, many are also looking forward to the administration’s efforts to address traffic and parking challenges, which have been a persistent issue during major events in the past. With the combined efforts of CDA, the Islamabad Police and district administration, the capital is set to welcome the world with open arms, ensuring a safe, enjoyable and memorable experience for all attendees.