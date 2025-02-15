Senate passes 3 bills

Senate of Pakistan during its 346th session held here on Friday passed as many as three bills while four reports of the different Senate Standing Committees were laid before the Upper House.

The reports include an amendment of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 [The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022], amendment of the Service Tribunals Act, 1973 [The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2024], (Amendment of section 4), amendment of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 [The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2024], and the report regarding the names, designations and place of domicile of the employees appointed in the Agricultural Development Bank during the last ten years.

Similarly, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar on behalf of Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Minister for Finance and Revenue, laid before the Senate a copy of the Money Bill “the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, during legislative business as many as three bills with clause by clause were passed clause by clause in the Senate of Pakistan. The Bills were related to severe Punishment for those Involved in Human Trafficking, begging abroad and sending Young Girls Abroad for abuse. All three Bills were Introduced by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and the House passed all the Bills Unanimously as no Member opposed.

The bills including the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025], the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025], and the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 [The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025].