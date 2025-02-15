Sarfraz Bugti hails agreement between provincial govt, PPL

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Friday hailed the agreement between the provincial government and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) as a historic moment for the province, emphasizing that the benefits of the accord will directly reach the people of Sui and the province.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Balochistan government and PPL, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that this agreement would mark a major milestone in Balochistan’s history, with the direct impact on the people of Sui.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, Managing Director and CEO of PPL, Imran Abbasy, Secretary of Energy Balochistan, Daud Khan Bazai, and other government officials, as well as tribal elders.

The Chief Minister emphasized the historical significance of the PPL agreement, stating that such deals were previously confined to closed-door discussions, but now they are being made transparently in public. He praised PPL’s Managing Director for obtaining approval from their board while prioritizing the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the importance of education, announcing that PPL would sponsor the education of 50 children annually at prestigious institutions such as Lawrence College and Hassan Abdal College.

He reassured that deserving and underprivileged children from Sui would be included in this educational initiative.

In another key announcement, the Chief Minister revealed that PPL would annually engaged 14 local diploma holders and seven engineers, with all recruitments would made on merit, ensuring a transparent and fair process which woulb free from any political influence.

Sarfraz Bugti said that in the phases of the Chief Minister’s Skills Development Program, initiated by the provincial government, skilled youth from Balochistan would be send to Saudi Arabia for employment and in the second phase, to Germany.

Under this program, PPL will provide training to 50 children each year, helping them secure honorable employment abroad and contribute to the national economy.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the long-awaited Sui Model City project, would be soon become a reality. This initiative aims to modernize Sui by upgrading its roads, sewage systems, installation of streetlights, parks, and other essential infrastructure.

He emphasized that both the provincial government and PPL are working together on this project and called for the federal government’s cooperation in establishing a medical college and university in Sui.

In addition, Chief Minister declared that PPL would provide 1 million gallons of water daily to the people of Sui and pledged to renovate old government buildings in Dera Bugti with PPL’s assistance, equipping them with modern amenities.

Another significant development announced by the Chief Minister was the relocation of the Sui gas flare, a longstanding issue, to a distance of 10 kilometers to minimize the negative effects on the local population.

Furthermore, Sarfraz Bugti assured that retired employees of PPL would be given priority in recruitment, and those who have been waiting for employment for an extended period will soon be hired.

During his speech, the Chief Minister also referred to the Kachhi Canal project, recalling his efforts back in 2013 when he was a member of the Balochistan Assembly and later as the Provincial Minister for Home.

He had appealed to the federal government to complete this project, which became a source of prosperity for Balochistan upon its completion in 2017.

However, the devastating floods of 2022 caused significant damage to the project. He expressed his gratitude to Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal for his special attention and requested the swift completion of the second and third phases of the Kachhi Canal project to ensure a steady water supply for the province’s farmers.