Historic reconciliation ends decades-long feud

After years of tension and enmity, the feud between two major groups in Lahore-the Taifi Butt Group and the Qaiser Butt Group has finally come to an end.

A special reconciliation ceremony was held at the residence of Khawaja Tareef Butt, marking a historic moment in the city’s social and business circles. Both sides officially announced the resolution of their differences, paving the way for a new era of cooperation and peace.

The ceremony was attended by prominent business figures from Lahore, including Shafqat Bagga Butt, Israr Butt, and several other influential personalities. Their presence underscored the importance of this peace agreement for the future of Lahore’s business community.

Hamza Butt, son of the late Javed Butt, expressed his joy and relief over the successful reconciliation, stating that nothing was more important than peace. “This peace has been achieved through prayers to Allah. We’ve been working towards reconciliation for a long time, and today we are witnessing the fruits of those efforts,” he said, emphasizing the significance of unity.

Qaiser Butt also echoed these sentiments, stressing the long-standing efforts made for peace between the groups. “Reconciliation has been a priority for us for a long time. It’s time to put an end to this conflict, as no one has gained anything from fighting. We call for reconciliation not just between our groups, but among all factions in Lahore,” he stated.

He further thanked the family of the late Javed Butt and the Taifi Butt family for their role in bringing the two groups together. “Almost all the individuals involved in the murder of Javed Butt have been arrested. Now, it is up to the police to handle the rest of the investigation,” Qaiser Butt added. “Our efforts moving forward will focus on keeping these families united, as the future of Lahore and its generations cannot bear the weight of this prolonged conflict.”

In a surprising development, the Qaiser Butt Group also announced their disinterest in further involvement with the Amir Balaj Truckan Wala Group, signaling a shift in their alliances.

This historic reconciliation marks a turning point in Lahore’s long-standing social and political landscape, with hopes that it will inspire more peace and cooperation across the city’s various factions.