Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, February 15, 2025


Sindh govt withdraws VVIP protocol for political figures

inp

Sindh government has ended the police protocol given to important figures of various political organizations. Police protocol has been ended from all political, religious organizations and important figures. Sindh Home Department has sent a letter to the IG Sindh Police. In the letter, all the personnel included in the police protocol have been recalled. The decision passed by the Provincial Threat Assessment Committee has been declared null and void. Police security given to every individual has been ended.

Submit a Comment