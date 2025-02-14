‘Beautiful Japan — Through the Eyes of an Ambassador’ photo exhibition opens at PNCA

A captivating photo exhibition titled “Beautiful Japan – Through the Eyes of an Ambassador” opened here today at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) that showcases a remarkable collection of photographs capturing the various facets of Japanese life, including Japanese culture, its people, landscapes, technology while reflecting the essence of beauty and intricacies of Japan. The former Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Mr. Farukh Amil, who played a significant role in forging deep connections between the two nations over the years, captured these photographs displayed in the exhibition during his diplomatic service in Japan.

The exhibition, which runs until February 19th, was inaugurated by Mr. Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary, National Heritage & Culture Division, and H.E. Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan. Also present were Mr. Ayoub Jamali, Director General PNCA, and other distinguished guests. The exhibition is a collaborative effort between the Embassy of Japan, the MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP), and the PNCA.

The exhibition, featuring around 40 selected photographs, aims not only to showcase the beauty of Japanese society and culture but also reinforces the ties between Japan and Pakistan fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan’s rich heritage and contemporary society among Pakistani audiences. It is pertinent to mention here that Mr. Faruk’s talent was even recognized in Japan itself, where he won the prestigious Grand Prix in the Ambassador’s Photo Exhibition competition.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador AKAMATSU expressed his admiration for Mr. Amil’s work, noting that his deep understanding of Japanese society is evident in the photographs as each photograph is a testament to Mr. Amil’s keen eye and deep affection for Japan. He added that as Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, he is delighted to see Japan through the lens of someone who knows our country so well.

“I believe this exhibition powerfully connects our two nations. It allows us to share Japan’s beauty and complexity with the people of Pakistan, fostering deeper understanding and appreciation. It reminds us that despite distance, we share the values, respect for traditions, love of beauty, and appreciation for the human experience”, remarked Ambassador Akamatsu.

The Ambassador expressed his deep gratitude for Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and MEXT Alumni Association Pakistan (MAAP) for their very valuable support in co-organizing the exhibition.