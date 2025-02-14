Sindh pioneers energy efficiency with ECBC 2023

In a groundbreaking step towards sustainable urban development, the Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 (ECBC-2023) was officially launched by Minister for Energy, Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Karachi. The Minister for Energy, Sindh, in his key note address, acknowledged the collective effort of all national stakeholders that made the possible and reiterated the Sindh government’s dedication to sustainable development. He said that the launch of the ECBC demonstrates that Sindh remains committed to promoting sustainable development goals and energy efficiency as key pillar of our broader efforts towards energy security.”

Organized by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) in collaboration with the Building Energy Research Center (BERC), the event brought together policymakers, industry experts, and stakeholders to chart a path toward energy-efficient building practices in Sindh. The launch of ECBC-2023 represents a significant milestone in Pakistan’s commitment to addressing energy challenges and combating climate change. By setting stringent standards for energy-efficient construction practices, this Code is expected to reduce energy demand in buildings by up to 30%, offering substantial benefits for both the environment and the economy.

The event commenced with welcome remarks from Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director of NEECA, who highlighted the broader implications of ECBC-2023 for Pakistan’s energy future: “This Code is a game-changer for Pakistan’s energy landscape. It represents our commitment to integrating energy efficiency into our urban planning and construction practices, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.” Building on this sentiment, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Managing Director of SEECA, emphasized Sindh’s leadership in adopting the Code and its potential to inspire similar efforts nationwide:”Sindh is proud to lead the way in implementing ECBC-2023. With the support of all stakeholders, this initiative will transform the way we build, ensuring energy savings, environmental conservation, and economic benefits for our province and the nation.”

The event also featured technical presentations aimed at outlining the practical implementation of ECBC-2023 and associated compliance tools / software designed to facilitate adherence to the Code. The event offered valuable insights to industry professionals and policymakers, underscoring the actionable steps necessary for effective implementation. Acknowledging the role of development partners, Mr. Irshad Khan, Project Director at GIZ Pakistan, praised the collaborative spirit that led to this achievement: “This milestone underscores the power of partnerships. Together, we are laying the foundation for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.” The launch of ECBC-2023 not only positions Sindh as a frontrunner in sustainable urban development but also sets a benchmark for other provinces to emulate. By implementing this initiative, Pakistan takes a significant stride toward achieving its energy efficiency and climate resilience goals, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.