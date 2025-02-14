Hania dazzles in ethereal birthday photoshoot

Hania Aamir’s new photoshoot has taken the internet by storm with a dazzling and awe-inspiring mermaid-themed birthday photoshoot posted by the superstar on her Instagram account.

Hania Aamir looks ethereal in her dazzling mermaid-themed birthday photoshoot and the superstar’s fans were left stunned by the series of pictures posted on her Instagram account.

The “Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum” actor turned up in a blue shimmery and transparent outfit with her makeup featuring a flawless complexion and the beauty was accentuated with a gold highlighter on the cheekbones. She rocked a peach eyeshadow and lots of mascara to enhance her eyelashes.

What made her look authentic was the chunky glitter scattered across her left cheekbone and her arms as well. Her beauty look was completed with a super luscious lip gloss in a peachy-nude hue.

Hania’s hair was styled with her drenched locks swept behind her ears and falling ethereally on her back. The “Mere Humsafar” actor’s fans were stunned with her look and one even wrote that she reminded them of Billie Eilish’s songs.

The star captioned the series of photographs with a poem. “Oh, my luminous aqua baby, my wild and boundless air child-happy birthday to you,” Hania wrote as she wished herself a happy birthday.