Nazish Jahangir’s bold look in Bali sparks controversy

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir is once again making headlines, but this time it’s for her bold fashion choice during her vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

The actress, known for her roles in dramas like Teri Behisi, Jinzaada, Inam E Mohabbat, and Kahin Deep Jalay, has been actively sharing pictures and Instagram reels from her trip. However, a recent reel where she donned a backless beach dress has sparked mixed reactions from fans and social media users. While many appreciated her confidence and fitness, others criticized her bold choice of attire, calling it inappropriate.

Many fans expressed disappointment in the comments, with some accusing her of wearing revealing outfits to get more work in the industry. One user wrote, “She is wearing a bold dress to gain more projects and work.” Another commented, “You were my crush, but may Allah guide you.”

Some even compared her to actress Alizeh Shah, who has also faced similar criticism in the past for her wardrobe choices. Despite the backlash, Nazish Jahangir continues to enjoy her vacation, sharing more glimpses of her trip with her 1.3 million followers.